A handful of people were queuing at the door when a new gym opened.

PureGym Stamford, which is located in the former Carpetright store at Stamford Retail Park off Ryhall Road, welcomed its first customers at 12pm today (Friday, March 21).

Jason Wright, an RAF mechanical engineer based at Wittering, cut the ribbon with his daughter Olivia.

The Pure Gym Stamford team

He’s a familiar face to many people in the area, who will recognise him for running with Olivia, who was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy, in her wheelchair.

“It was an honour to be asked to cut the ribbon. I wasn’t expecting it,” he said.

The 39-year-old had approached PureGym for fundraising support with the 44-mile D Day challenge which he is completing for the forces charity, Combat Stress in May.

Runner Jason Wright with daughter Olivia, Isla Oliver and Rob Hope at the opening of PureGym Stamford

His story resonated with bosses who gave him a free membership and invited him to cut the ribbon at the official opening.

The new open-plan gym features a large space full of fresh new equipment as well as various resistance machines to tone and strengthen bodies from top to toe. There will also be workshops, personal training and classes.

PureGym Stamford, which is the 420th branch, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Isla Oliver, manager, said: “People who visit are going to be happy, it caters for everybody.”

Runner Jason Wright with daughter Olivia opening PureGym in Stamford

Rob Hope added: “With it being open 24/7 it gives people a lot more opportunity and flexibility.

“They will definitely be impressed with the gym - it’s nice and fresh.”

On the same retail park, The Range will be opening in the building which was formerly a Homebase, another firm which went into administration.

