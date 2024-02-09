A number of roads in Lincolnshire have been shut due to flooding.

Heavy rain has hit the area this week flooding the roads and leaving some areas impassable.

Lincolnshire County Council has today (Friday, January 9) shut Carlby Road, Greatford.

Last month’s flooding in Greatford following Storm Henk. Photo: Robin Jones

The village was badly hit during Storm Henk with flooding forcing people to flee their homes.

Allington Road, Sedgebrook and Short Ferry, Lincoln are also closed as well as the B1394 between Heckington and Swaton because of flooding in Little Hale.

Flood alerts are in place across the area.

Do you know of any other roads affected by flooding? Let us know in the comments.