People in a village cut off by flooding have been left without water and forced to leave their homes.

Storm Henk has left a trail of destruction across the area as rivers burst banks and homes were left flooded.

Among the worst affected villages is Greatford, which remains under water.

Village resident, Ross Dykes, said: “The whole of the village has turned into a river.

“The devastation is unbelievable.

“Families are having to leave their homes, it has been tragic.”

He added that watching the water levels rise felt like ‘something from a movie’.

Thirty of the 90 homes in the village have been flooded and the sewers have been blocked leaving village residents without water.

Ross, who works for Hurfords estate agents, put out an appeal on Facebook for portaloos and sanitation after hearing of people having to use buckets to go to the toilet.

Dozens of people offered help, including the Deepings Lions Club which delivered portaloos to the village.

“We have portaloos around the village so people can at least go to the toilet,” he said.

People living in neighbouring villages have offered washing facilities and spare rooms to those affected.

Ross says that in the face of the devastation the community has pulled together.

In Greatford today (January 6) people have been busy working together to start the clean up by sweeping, pulling out carpets and making hot drinks.

Ross, 42, said: “There has been a huge amount of damage.

“We are not quite sure what happened as we have flood defences.

“This was never supposed to happen.

“Over time we would like answers.

“Now we will rebuild. We have a fabulous community which makes it an amazing village to live in.”

South Kesteven District Council has created a flood recovery fund with an initial £35,000 to help the areas most affected.

It will cover the cost of sandbags, portaloos, clean-up costs, and general support for residents affected by flooding.

On Monday (January 8) the council will begin with street cleaning, removal of debris and path clearance in Greatford.

Roads across the area remain closed today.

Have you been badly affected? Let us know by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk.