Aftermath of Storm Henk continues as flooded roads in Lincolnshire and Rutland remain closed
The aftermath of Storm Henk continues as flooded roads remain closed.
The storm on Tuesday (January 2) brought with it heavy rain which flooded much of the area.
While many affected areas have now cleared, a number of roads remain under water and closed to drivers.
Photos show extent of flooding
These are:
Main Street and Baston Road, Greatford
Folkingham Road, Billingborough
A1175 Tallington
Wakerley Road, Barrowden
Geeston Road, Ketton
Gretton Road, Lyddington
A151 and Tanner’s Lane, Corby Glen
A pot of money has been created by South Kesteven District Council to help pay for the clean-up in the aftermath of Storm Henk.
Sand Lane, Marston
Napier Street, Lincoln
B1202 junction of Bardney Dairies
Main Street, Scredington
Short Ferry Road, Short Ferry (between Fiskerton and Stainfield)
Church Lane, North Scarle
Mill Lane, Heighington
Sheepwash Lane, Heighington
A57, Dunham Bridge
Watermill Lane, Nettleham