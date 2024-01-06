The aftermath of Storm Henk continues as flooded roads remain closed.

The storm on Tuesday (January 2) brought with it heavy rain which flooded much of the area.

While many affected areas have now cleared, a number of roads remain under water and closed to drivers.

Flooding in Greatford. Photo: Robin Jones

Photos show extent of flooding

These are:

Main Street and Baston Road, Greatford

Folkingham Road, Billingborough

A1175 Tallington

Flooding in Baston. Photo: Robin Jones

Wakerley Road, Barrowden

Geeston Road, Ketton

Gretton Road, Lyddington

The scene at Waterside Garden Centre on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Robin Jones

A151 and Tanner’s Lane, Corby Glen

A pot of money has been created by South Kesteven District Council to help pay for the clean-up in the aftermath of Storm Henk.

Sand Lane, Marston

Napier Street, Lincoln

B1202 junction of Bardney Dairies

Drone photos of Stamford flooded captured by Tom Richardson earlier this week

Main Street, Scredington

Short Ferry Road, Short Ferry (between Fiskerton and Stainfield)

Church Lane, North Scarle

Mill Lane, Heighington

Sheepwash Lane, Heighington

A57, Dunham Bridge

Watermill Lane, Nettleham