Owners of an award-winning company are looking forward to expanding their business while maintaining their core values.

Two Chimps Coffee was named Small Business of the Year at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards having already won the Environmental Champion category.

It opened by Laura Shead and Andy Cross in 2016 with the aim of bringing speciality coffee to a wider audience but in an ethical and sustainable way. They have since taken on five members of staff.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Two Chimps Coffee won Small Business of the Year, sponsored by South Kesteven District Council. Photo: Paul Marriott

Laura said: “We are very team-led and hold regular meetings with our staff to discuss new ideas for the business.

“We are over the moon to win this award for them.”

The small business category was sponsored by South Kesteven District Council. Deputy leader Paul Stokes said: “The winner is a carbon-neutral organisation with a great business model and fabulous product.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Options Day Care Opportunies was highly commended in the Small Business of the Year category, sponsored by South Kesteven District Council. Photo: Paul Marriott

“Over the past 12 months they have introduced a variety of new ventures, partnerships and products, and added certifications.”

A highly commended certificate was presented to Options Day Care Opportunities. The other finalists were BE Fit Gym and Pocket Sergeant.