Solid values and sound ethics earned a team a top spot in the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024.

Judges selected Matthew Cox, which has 25 employees, as the team of the year.

Speaking on stage Matt Lee, director and partner of sponsors PVS Media, said: “The winner has built an exceptional business with an incredible team work ethic.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. The Matthew Cox Limited team. Photo: Paul Marriott

“Solid values and sound ethics run right through the company as does their commitment to the circular economy and their environmental impact.

“The team ethos is very apparent and they have a strong commitment to advancing young people's careers and growing their business in Stamford.”

Matthew Cox, from Stamford, is a third generation antique dealer and in recent years discovered his own passion for designing bespoke furniture.

With partner Camilla McLean, he re-branded his antique business, Matthew Cox, in 2017 to include his own designs.

Since then the team has steadily grown, including by 28% in the past year.

Camilla said: “Anybody who comes to our workshop will remark on how much laughter there is.

“We do take our work seriously but there is also a lot of lightness and love within the team.”

She added: “We are so thrilled to win this award.

“Everybody in the team is so supportive of each other.”

The other finalists in the category were Bluebird Care and Nisa Northfields, both of which are based in Stamford.



