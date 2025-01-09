A new 24-hour gym is a step closer to opening.

PureGym is opening at Stamford Retail Park in Ryhall Road in the building which, until the summer, was a Carpetright store.

Although an official opening date is yet to be confirmed, PureGym’s website is advertising that the new facility will welcome gym-goers in March.

Images submitted with the planning application for PureGym, Stamford

A planning application was submitted to South Kesteven District Council in the summer to turn the former carpet shop into a gym with a studio, free weights area, spin area and functional zone.

Planners were told that the gym would employ three full-time and 12 part-time members of staff, and would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It will have more than 220 pieces of equipment and offer a range of instructor-led classes.

Stamford Retail Park. Photo: Google

PureGym’s ‘open all hours’ formula combined with prices that are cheaper than many other gym chains has done well. It is now the UK’s largest gym group, with more than a million members at 400 sites, including Grantham, Spalding and Peterborough.

In Stamford it is running a £14.99 a month opening offer.

Will you be using it? Let us know in the comments.



