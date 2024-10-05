The Best Social Enterprise trophy was set to take pride of place at a pay-as-you-feel cafe.

Stamford-based Second Helpings beat off stiff competition from three other finalists to take home the prize at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024, judged by Richard Olsen of Pegasus Funding.

Richard was unable to make the event at Rutland Hall Hotel so the award was presented to volunteers Anne Earle and Lindsey Adams by event organiser Sharron Marriott.

Second Helpings won the Best Social Enterprise category

Despite winning, the volunteers at the charity, which aims to redistribute food waste, have no idea who nominated them.

“Whoever did, we’re incredibly grateful to them,” said Anne. “We were just delighted to be shortlisted and when we saw the other nominees, we just thought ‘wow’. It is absolutely fantastic to have won.”

“We have more than 100 volunteers and this is for them,” said Lindsey.

Stamford and Rutland Junior Netball Club was highly commended in the Best Social Enterprise category

“So many strong friendships are formed - it is more than a pay-as-you-feel cafe. It is a community. The trophy will be in pride of place tomorrow,” said Anne.

Stamford and Rutland Junior Netball Club, which went from six members to 600, was awarded highly commended.

The other finalists in the category were Stamford-based Options Day Care Opportunities Ltd and the Osprey Leadership Foundation in Rutland.