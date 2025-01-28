A Ukrainian filmmaker shed light on the harsh realities of war in a new documentary.

Nataliia Yakoleva, who has spent time in Stamford since the war began, showcased her short film Mission 200 at the Arts Centre on Wednesday last week (January 22), which was also Ukrainian Unity Day.

The documentary follows a Ukrainian woman, who during Russia's attack put her travel business on hold and began transporting killed military men, travelling thousands of kilometres without any stops and sleep.

When introducing the film Nataliia thanked the Stamford community for their support and solidarity with Ukraine and ended with the words ‘Slava Ukraini’, a national salute and battle cry.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke said: “Words can’t describe that short film, honestly I’m just speechless.”

Stamford College media student Andy Evens also showcased a video on the twinning of Hostomel and Stamford.

More than £300 was raised to go towards Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, an aid group which is based in Helpston and has members in Stamford.

Stamford Diversity Group chairperson, Yvette Diaz-Munoz, said “What a show of support yet again from our local community for Ukraine and our Stamford Ukrainians.

“Thank you to everyone who came and supported the film night and thanks to Stamford Arts Centre for hosting.”



