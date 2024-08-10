It’s hard to believe it’s been over a month since the General Election, however I can assure you my work for our communities is back in full swing, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con)

I’m looking forward to re-starting ‘Rutland’s Great Dementia Conversation’ working to ensure more people have the confidence to step forward and access the wide network of support available in Rutland, end the hesitancy and stigma that too often exists around dementia and hopefully drive up our diagnosis rates.

Meanwhile, it’s great news that thousands of homes and businesses in Uppingham and Thistleton are next in line for faster broadband as part of the last Government’s rural gigabit broadband programme. These upgrades aren’t automatic, so do remember to place an order once full fibre is available!

Alicia Kearns at the Inspire+ Stamford Summer Camp

Down in Westminster, I recently raised the concerns of residents in Corby Glen, who have been left with an intolerable smell of sewage on Swinstead Road for over a year. South Kesteven Council needs to step up so residents no longer feel abandoned, and hold developers and water companies to account by getting the sewage issues residents have suffered, resolved.

It was good to meet with Lincolnshire’s Integrated Care Board’s chief executive John Turner last week to raise your healthcare concerns and priorities. We discussed healthcare provision in Stamford and across South Kesteven, upgrades to the Stamford Hospital Day Treatment Centre, and how we can work together to deliver the healthcare across South Lincolnshire our communities deserve. This will be an ongoing priority for me.

I also had my first meeting with Lincolnshire County Council’s leader and chief executive, where we covered social care, education provision, local Government funding, solar policy, flooding and the safety improvements to the A1.

Out and about in our communities I had the pleasure of meeting the owners of Rutland Plastics Caroline and Stuart, whose award-winning company makes everything from equipment for the NHS through to EV charging stations. They were just extraordinary during the pandemic as they made thousands of face visors with Oakham School, many of which I was then able to deliver across our communities and the country.

Alicia Kearns

I loved visiting Inspire+ Stamford Summer Camp last week to learn more about this amazing charity supporting young people and to see the wonderful activities on offer and the programmes they run. There is very little that is more joyous than a child’s laugh, and this charity really does the most incredible work.

Finally, on national issues that affect us all, I know many of you are rightly concerned by Labour’s plans to charge independent schools 20% VAT from January 1, 2025. Announcing this policy through a written ministerial statement purposefully prevented MPs from debating this important issue. I raised my concerns through a point of order in Parliament last week. Rest assured, I will fight this on behalf of all parents at our 10 independent schools, the 2,000 local people employed by them, and our comprehensive schools who would be strongly affected and for whom there is no plan to provide additional support from this dogma-driven decision.

I am also deeply disappointed to see Labour cut winter fuel allowances from pensioners in their first economic statement since the election. There is no denying spending pressures result in choices, however it is cynical to pretend public finances were a mystery when the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and Labour both stated during the election that the books were open for anyone to see. I am working to support everyone who has contacted me, please do check if you can access pension credits, as too many who are eligible don’t.