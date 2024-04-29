Organisers of a new raft race have opened the entry process for teams wanting to take part.

Stamford Kiwanis will host Stamford’s Big Day Out this summer featuring a raft race along the River Welland and live performances on the town meadows.

Rafters will also have the opportunity to compete in a tug of war competition.

Stamford Big Day Out will include a raft race along the River Welland in Stamford

Teams will be challenged to build and launch their own raft, competing in a time trial from the Freemen’s Meadow at the bottom of Waterfurlong to the main section of the meadows. There will be a junior category for 13 to 18-year-olds and an adult category with prizes awarded for the fastest time and the best decorated raft.

Entry is £10 per person with a £50 refundable deposit per team. Places are limited so must be booked in advance.

Performers can also apply for a slot in the acoustic tent. Each performance slot will last 20 minutes with five minutes to set up and pack away either side. Any kind of performer can apply and it is open to all ages but under 18s will need parental consent.

To apply for a performance slot email jeffrey.underwood54@googlemail.com or call 07469 200782.

Raft race application forms are available via the Kiwani’s website.

The Big Day Out will take place on Sunday, June 30 between 11am and 5.30pm. It replaces the town’s parade of floats which had been part of the town’s calendar since 1978.

In 2022 the Kiwanis announced that the event wouldn’t return because health and safety regulations were making it increasingly difficult to organise.