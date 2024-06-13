A ghost evening will delve into chilling stories of local hauntings.

Grantham Writers Club is holding a ghost talk at the community room in Welham Street on Monday, June 17 from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Corby Glen author Phil Kerry will be telling a number of ghost stories and explain the fear scale.

Author Phil Kerry

He will also be selling a paperback version of his book 25 True Ghost Stories, which includes tales from people in the Grantham, Stamford and Spalding area and is also available on Amazon.

Peter Clawson, who has lectured on the supernatural for more than 60 years, will talk about protection, ouija boards and apologising ghosts.

The topics are thought to be too frightening for children and the evening will be filmed so camera shy people are discouraged from attending.

Anyone wanting to attend should an e-mail to trueghoststories@outlook.com.



