A Valentine’s Ball aims to raise £10,000 for the life-saving Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The event, organised by WCF Chandlers and Belton Woods Hotel, will take place at the Grantham hotel on Saturday, February 15.

The black-tie evening includes a meal, entertainment, and dancing.

Staff members from Belton Woods Hotel and WCF Chandlers with Joe Harper from the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance outside the Belton Woods Hotel at Grantham. Photo: Supplied.

Tickets cost £75 per person, with sponsorship from £150.

Charlotte Carratt of WCF Chandlers said the Grantham-based firm, which supplies home heating oil and fuels, has supported LNAA for years.

“The LNAA provides a vital, life-saving service to this area, and it’s a cause close to the hearts of many of our customers who live and work in rural communities,” she said.

“We felt the time was right to take the next step and organise a major fundraising event,” she added.

Joe Harper, corporate partnerships manager at LNAA, expressed gratitude for the event, especially as the service celebrates its 30th anniversary and a milestone of 30,000 life-saving missions.

“Our dedicated crew carries out critical interventions, often in the most challenging of circumstances.

“We receive no government funding, and it's only thanks to the generous support of people and businesses across our region that we can continue to provide this essential service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” he said.

The LNAA, which covers a 3,500 square-mile region, relies on donations to raise £13 million annually to stay operational.

For tickets and sponsorship details, email events@beltonwoods.co.uk or call 01476 514379.