Residents remain confused about recycling ahead of a bin rejection restart, says a council.

South Kesteven District Council's twin-stream project separates paper and card from other recyclables to improve quality and reduce contamination.

It comes as rejections are set to restart on Monday, June 10.

Purple-lidded bins have been introduced across the district.

However, when bins began being rejected at the beginning of the year, thousands remained uncollected, and reports of aggression and violence towards binmen rose.

In one instance, police were called after a bin was thrown by a resident at the crew and vehicle.

After complaints from residents, the council paused bin rejections on February 21 to develop a revised action plan.

A line-up of bins, including the purple-lidded one for paper and card

The new plan included a phased approach to rejections, beginning with the use of advisory tags of shame, which the council calls 'Oops' tags.

These brightly coloured tags, re-introduced from May 13, highlight bins contaminated with paper, card, and plastics.

A report at the June 4, Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee will highlight ongoing inconsistencies.

Purple-lidded bin waste process

For instance, there were reports of entire areas receiving tags regardless of actual contamination, and some tags were not correctly marked to specify the contamination issue.

The report adds under the title of “Misunderstanding around soft plastics” that “it has been highlighted that some residents don’t understand the terminology ‘soft plastics’”.

It adds: “Many residents have voiced confusion about what can go in each bin.”

Also: What can go in a purple-lidded bin?

“To address these issues and ensure wherever possible the confusion of residents is mitigated, the project group is continuing to explore how communications with residents can be improved over the course of the summer to ensure the information they need is readily available.”

The council says it will improve communications about 'soft plastics' and silver bins.

Additional training for operatives will ensure the consistent application of the tags.

The second phase of the action plan, set to begin in June, will reintroduce rejections with more lenient criteria.

Bins containing clean, dry recyclables with minimal contamination will be accepted.

To tackle the heightened risk of abuse towards operatives during bin rejections, the council has also implemented measures to monitor and mitigate these risks, ensuring the safety of staff.

This phase aims to balance enforcement with education, helping residents adjust to the new system without undue penalties.

The council will also support parish councils and community groups to disseminate the correct information.

As part of their commitment to the climate emergency declaration, South Kesteven District Council is determined to reduce contamination rates, which previously stood at 30%.

The project group, including council officers and Lincolnshire County Council representatives, will use data-driven strategies to target problem areas effectively.

This phased approach will continue through summer with regular assessments.

The council encourages residents to stay informed and seek assistance if they have any questions about recycling.