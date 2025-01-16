Councillors insist efforts to revitalise a town centre are not 'Groundhog Day,' but driven by renewed purpose and community involvement.

South Kesteven District Council’s finance committee heard today (Thursday, January 16) about positive changes in Grantham, including new businesses and a successful Christmas market.

Efforts to improve the area were driven by Market Place works, which disrupted Grantham last year and led to concerns about the impact on businesses.

South Kesteven District Council offices. | Image: Stock

Committee chairman Coun Bridget Ley (Ind) told councillors that there were now more than 40 stalls let on a regular basis to traders at Grantham Market, held on a Saturday.

A council report highlighted the October Community Event lantern procession, with more than 500 participants.

It said there was increasing business confidence, reflected by new establishments like Westgate Bakery and The Olive Tree.

Coun Graham Jeal

Coun Graham Jeal (Con) acknowledged the efforts, praising the "more energy" and wider engagement from the community.

However, he added that in his nearly decade-long tenure as a councillor, he had seen a number of plans drawn up to improve the situation.

“This is a welcome move, but there’s definitely a Groundhog Day here,” he said.

“We’ve been doing this since 2002. What are the lessons from our times of doing this, not once, not twice, but at least five times in the last 20 years?”

Officers acknowledged past efforts but emphasised the focus on sustained momentum and community-driven progress.

They highlighted the importance of having a dedicated town centre manager and a long-term, five-year plan to deliver lasting improvements for Grantham.

Council leaders said the report marked a shift from previous attempts to rejuvenate the area over the past decade.

South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter

Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind), leader of the council, noted that there had now been a change in administration and that previous attempts had sometimes not included representatives from Grantham.

"It’s people with passion, we’re moving at pace, we’ve got this extra money, and we’re serious about it in a way that previous cabinets were not invested in Grantham,” he said.

Coun Tim Harrison (Ind) went further, highlighting the hugely popular Christmas festival as evidence of progress.

Councillor Tim Harrison.

"We've never had a festival in my lifetime, in the Market Place like we had last Christmas. I thought that Christmas before was a very good one.

“This one was even better, and everybody remarked on it. 100% of all businesses I engaged with remarked on how fabulous it was and how it increased certain things," he said.

“So, you know, it's not Groundhog Day; there are massive improvements coming along.”

Footfall data accuracy was also questioned.

Footfall has declined 1% since 2020, but increased 50% in the Market area and 90% in Westgate and the Market Place.

Councillors saw a presentation on data collection methods and questioned impacts of train delays, passing drivers, and multiple devices.

However, they remained unconvinced by the figures and tracking, suggesting business turnover should also be considered.

Council officers stressed they were exploring other metrics to measure success, such as vacancy rates and business confidence, with the contract up for renewal later this year.

Coun Paul Martin (Con) raised concerns about public perception of limited parking, despite a study showing most major car parks are only 20-25% full on Fridays and Saturdays.

He suggested that better signage and information about parking availability could help address this perception issue.

In response, head of economic development at SKDC, Nick Hibberd said the council is addressing parking perception.

South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver

Coun Richard Cleaver (Dem Ind) also commented that the council was conscious of the need to better signpost the Wharf Road car park, which was described as not being particularly attractive.

Cleaver noted that the council was also taking action to improve parking utilisation, such as the introduction of two hours of free parking from January 20.

The Grantham Town Centre Action Plan, funded by existing budgets, aims to support businesses and develop long-term strategies.

Key elements include a focus on increasing regional marketing, offering incentives to fill vacant retail spaces, and developing a robust events programme to sustain momentum.

Initiatives such as free parking and improved signage for underutilised car parks are also being prioritised to tackle issues like parking perception.

A notable suggestion under consideration is the purchase of the George Centre by the council for potential uses, such as an indoor market, crafting hub, or shared office space.

While the report noted that the George Centre is not currently for sale, a 'pipeline of projects' is being developed in collaboration with the owners to explore regeneration opportunities.

Council leaders emphasised that the action plan marks a shift, focusing on sustained community involvement, increased footfall, and stronger business confidence.

Progress will be reviewed in six months.