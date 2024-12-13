A man has been convicted of stabbing another man in the leg after using excessive self defence in an altercation outside a gym.

Daniel Frankish, 41, has been found guilty today (Friday, December 13) of unlawful wounding after a nine-day trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Frankish, of Beck Gardens, Grantham, had already admitted an offence of possessing a Stanley knife in Earlsfield Lane on May 20.

Lincoln Crown Court

His victim described how he saw Frankish walking towards him and acting in an aggressive manner after he left the Earlsfield Lane gym, in Grantham, with another member at around 7.30pm.

Jurors heard the victim took preemptive action and punched Frankish to the ground but in the ensuing struggle with the defendant, Frankish, he suffered a deep cut to his right calf and a long scratch to his left leg.

Police arrested Frankish at his partner's nearby home and recovered a number of objects, the jury heard.

Frankish said he had been acting in self defence after being attacked outside the gym and admitted having a Stanley knife.

The jury were also shown CCTV footage by the prosecution which they alleged showed Frankish carrying a second pointed or bladed weapon shortly after the altercation.

But during the trial prosecution barrister David Allan accepted the object seen being held by Frankish on the CCTV could well be a black long handled bicycle pump.

The jury cleared Frankish of having a second bladed article and possessing the bicycle pump as an offensive weapon.

Frankish will be sentenced for the unlawful wounding charge at Derby Crown Court on February 21.