In the run-up to the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

Businesses from across the area will come together at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 22, to celebrate the best of what Grantham has to offer.

This year's finalists for 10 categories have now been revealed for the event, sponsored by Pentangle and Enva.

The finalists in the Businessperson of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Businessperson of the Year category. Look out for other finalists over the coming weeks.

Going head-to-head for the businessperson trophy are Rachel Buckley of Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Limited, Sam Vidler, of CrossFit Grantham and Tony Ruby, of Tony Ruby Exquisite Homes Limited.

Rachel said she was “absolutely overwhelmed” to reach the shortlist.

Domestic Bliss was established in 2021 to provide cleaning services for Grantham residents, specialising in dementia/mental health cleaning and offering a friendly face.

Rachel said it “very quickly spiralled” and the business now has a range of 200 domestic clients, as well as commercial clients and now offers hazardous and specialist cleaning.

“As a sole trader with no previous management or business ownership experience to get to this place is a personal accomplishment and achievement within itself.”

Rachel learned business management on the go and now employs 20 people. She has also recently opened Laundry Bliss Grantham with business partner Nicola Oakes.

Sam Vidler said the biggest honour for her was that members of CrossFit Grantham nominated her, saying she was “over the moon”.

She described the gym as fully-inclusive and community focused. She also runs another business called Fig and Wolf Wellness Retreats, offering weekends of complete health and wellness programming.

“I pour my heart into my businesses and always strive to do what’s best for my members, so it’s amazing to know they see and appreciate this. Our members inspire me daily, and I hope that, if nothing else, this recognition inspires more people to want to improve their physical health alongside a community that is safe and supportive enough to help them do so.

“I feel truly proud to be recognised amongst the incredible business landscape in Grantham, I’m so proud of this town and it’s incredible to see so many business thriving.”

Tony Ruby describes his business as “Grantham’s personal estate agent” and said he was looking forward to a “full team night out at the awards ceremony”.

He said: “Supporting local events, organisations, and charities is something I’ve always wanted to make a core part of what we do. It’s great to make a living in the local area, but I believe it’s equally important to give back.

The awards evening will be a great excuse to get dressed up and celebrate not just the evening, but also our three and a half years in business. We've invited not only our team, but also local businesses who’ve worked closely with us and used their expertise to benefit our clients.”

