Police stopped 30 vehicles along a major road for multiple offences.

Lincolnshire Police’s Operation Repression, carried out on Friday (June 7), stopped commercial vehicles along the A1 at Grantham for carrying insecure loads, having no insurance and suspected drug driving as part of their operation to keep the roads safe.

The vehicles were taken to Gonerby Moor, near Grantham, where the drivers were issued with Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) or Graduated Fixed Penalty Notices (GFPN).

Vehicles were taken to Gonerby Moor, near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Of the drivers, a 36-year-old man was arrested after testing positive for cannabis and cocaine, as well as having an insecure load and overweight vehicle.

He has since been released under investigation.

PC Glenn Faulks, who led the operation, said: “Commercial vehicles account for a significant proportion of the vehicles on our roads, and it’s important that they comply with the law to ensure safety, not just for the drivers themselves, but for other road users as well.

Operation Repression targeted car transporter vans to promote road safety and best practices within this area of commercial vehicles, educate drivers and ensure compliance with the law. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

“Operation Repression allows us to promote best practices within this industry, and where applicable, we’ll also be referring persistent offenders to the traffic commissioner.

“We’d like to thank our new RPU officers from the Special Constabulary for giving up their own time to come in and assist with the operation, and we’d also like to thank the DVSA for their support.”

As part of the operation, two vans were also stopped for not having tachographs - which record information about driving time, speed and distance - fitted and in use.

Operation Repression aimed to target car transporter vans to promote road safety and best practices within this area of commercial vehicles, educate drivers and ensure compliance with the law.

In May, Lincolnshire Police’s Operation Tramline also detected 141 offences along the A1 near Grantham following a week-long patrol.

The operation aimed to educate motorists, improve compliance and to reduce the number of incidents caused by unsafe driver behaviour.