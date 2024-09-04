Work to convert a former Wilko branch into two new retail outlets has revealed some of the building’s fascinating old features.

From an attractive 1930s glass dome in its roof, to a spooky, pitch black back room, Alex Rodway and his team of master builders have been uncovering some of Stamford High Street’s history as they strip out old fittings and convert the premises into two new retail units.

Although Alex is having to remain tight-lipped about who will be moving into the two outlets, he was happy to talk about their building project, which will see hundreds of thousands of pounds being invested in the site.

The shop's ground floor will be divided into two retail units with separate entrances to the front

Wilko’s final day of trading in Stamford was almost exactly a year ago.

Since then the unit has had people sleeping in its doorway, and more recently it became home to a flock of about 50 pigeons following criminal damage to the roof dome, which gave the birds access to the whole building.

The final few birds were removed humanely by the RSPCA, before Alex’s work began.

The domed ceiling is being kept in place

His team has stripped out 1.2 tonnes of cabling and a huge amount of metal pipework, all of which is now being taken away and recycled.

Ceiling tiles and plasterboard have also been cleared and will be turned into new materials.

“We’re not putting anything into landfill,” said Alex.

A warning on the lift - which is not for passengers

“Everything is being recycled even though this isn’t always the cheapest option.

“But we will feel good about this project, when it’s finished.”

“This is a huge opportunity for me to be involved in refurbishing a building that I remember being dragged around by my parents when I was younger,” he joked.

Fifty-year-old Alex doesn’t recall the shop before it was Wilkinson’s, although plenty in the Stamford area might remember it as Co-op, with particularly vivid memories of visiting Father Christmas up on the top floor.

The staircase with its brass handrail is well-known to many Stamfordians

They might also remember ‘divi’ numbers being recited at the till, the wood and glass display counters, or pausing to look in the wood-framed mirrors on the upstairs pillars, which the building team recently uncovered.

Another feature rediscovered upstairs are the metal-framed windows, which had been painted shut and were hidden by Wilko’s display of electrical fittings and various dimensions of ironmongery

The windows now open again and will be restored to their original glory - although it will be up to the businesses moving in as to how the interior designs are arranged.

One of the former shop's crime detection devices

One of the most extraordinary features, which has been long-hidden by a false ceiling and only visible from the sky, is the 1930s glass dome, which will also be restored.

The flat roof of the building has had the old bitumen removed and a glass fibre covering put on.

Meanwhile, a quirky feature that will be removed is the goods lift, since this is located within the unit that will have space only on the ground floor.

Alex Rodway is a master builder whose Stamford-based firm specialises in renovations such as this

The old lift still bears a warning above the entrance that ‘Persons are forbidden to enter or ride in this lift’.

“You wouldn’t want to,” explained Alex. “There’s no light inside and no buttons.”

The stuff of nightmares.

The ground floor of the building will be divided in half down the centre, with entrances either side of a central pillar

Work will continue inside the building over the next few weeks, although the frontage will have to wait until after the Burghley Horse Trials, during which putting up scaffolding is frowned upon.

Alexander Rodway Building Contractors Ltd will soon hand over the empty building, divided into two new units, as ‘a shell’ ready for the incoming companies to fit out.

By this point, the future for the former Wilko should be clear.