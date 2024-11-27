People from two parishes are ensuring the religious buildings at their heart will offer comfort - and not just the spiritual kind.

The St Martin’s Church community in Stamford, and that of St Stephen’s in Carlby, are making modern adjustments to facilities that were better geared to their medieval ancestors.

The aim is to improve toilets, catering options and access, to make the churches viable venues for a greater number of community events.

At the church in High Street St Martin’s, Stamford, this has meant the installation of an accessible toilet and a kitchenette.

Thanks to 10 years of planning, fundraising, and grant applications, they were recently awarded £10,000 by the National Churches Trust and have plumbed in an accessible toilet and catering facilities, with a permanent access ramp coming soon.

On Sunday, November 17, the church’s patron saint’s day, everyone living in the parish, including Miranda Rock of Burghley House, was invited to a dedication service and buffet lunch prepared and served by churchwardens, Julie and Alan Scott using the new kitchenette.

Canon Mark Warrick, minister in charge, said: “The occasion marked the beginning of a new era for the parish church, enhancing its role at the centre of its community and enabling the building, already known as a concert venue, to be used for many purposes beyond the provision of Christian worship.”

On Saturday (December 7) the EAGA Gospel Choir will sing at St Martin’s. EAGA has been named Gospel Choir of the Year by BBC Songs of Praise and reached the semi-finals of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Meanwhile, parishioners in Carlby have dubbed their project to connect a water supply to St Stephen’s and install an accessible toilet their ‘Battle for Waterloo’.

They have spent the past six years planning and fundraising for the £75,000 project to hook up a water supply and put in a toilet with sink, and a separate sink for catering.

St Stephen's Church in Carlby

Urgent roof repairs depleted savings for the project, but fundraising continues and grant applications are being made. Parishioners now need £23,000 to afford the work.

Parishioner Jennifer Skeaping said: “St Stephen’s is a lovely old church situated in the centre of the village, on a popular local walking route, but it is in desperate need of modern facilities to enable it to continue to serve the community with church services and an increasing number of secular activities held over the year.”

She added that these have included art afternoons and exhibitions, cream teas, lectures and concerts, as well as children’s activities such as making giant bubbles in the churchyard using enormous bubble wands.

“These activities have been well attended and great fun for all ages,” added Jennifer. “The plan is to grow these events for the community, which will be so much easier with a water supply to the church.”

The next fundraising event for St Stephen’s is a Christmas craft fair at Carlby Village Hall from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, December 7, with craft activities for all ages, as well as gifts and hand-made items for sale, sewing and clothing repair demos, and tips on how to keep family clothing costs down.

Afternoon teas will be served, and there will be a raffle. Entry is free with donations welcome by cash or card.

St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham has embraced its role as a community venue, and between services it has hosted the Land of Hops and Glory beer festival and an ice rink at Christmas.

