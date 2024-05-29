A town councillor has quit his elected role after a disagreement over a sports club lease.

Harrish Bisnauthsing walked out of Stamford Town Hall on Tuesday after members of the town council discussed Stamford Rugby Club’s lease at the Empingham Road Playing Fields.

While Harrish’s sudden departure from the chamber was met by words of thanks for his service, there was also a moment of confusion at the end of the meeting.

One of the duties Harrish had performed was to carry the ceremonial mace to and from the council chamber to mark the start and end of meetings.

Coun Max Sawyer stepped in, pulled on a pair of purple disposable gloves to prevent damage to the mace, and carried it out as others stood to behold the tradition.

The town council took over the Empingham Road Playing Fields from South Kesteven District Council last year.

Harrish Bisnauthsing

Town councillors had previously felt a 99-year lease would be appropriate, but a shorter term is now being considered.

Harrish represented St Mary’s Ward in Stamford, alongside Amanda Wheeler, Andy Croft, Jane Kingman and current mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke. They will continue to represent ward residents.

The town council has the same power as parish councils in villages, and it is not responsible for bin collections, filling potholes or planning decisions. However, members can put forward views on these and other issues on behalf of residents, and they have direct contact with members of the district and county councils that hold greater decision-making power.

Harrish remains an elected member of South Kesteven District Council for St Mary’s Ward.

He started his political career in 1987 and stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Stamford, Bourne and Grantham constituency in 2019, losing out to Conservative candidate Gareth Davies.