Drivers are facing disruption as roads across the area flood.

A yellow warning for rain, issued by the Met Office, is in place for much of the area until 6pm today (Thursday, February 22).

After a steady downpour throughout the day, flooding on roads is making journey times longer for drivers.

Flooding around Harringworth viaduct. Photo: John Herbert

Although no roads are currently shut because of flooding, a number are partially covered by water.

These include:

Main Road, Dyke

Wansford Road, Elton

Main Street, Whissendine

Geeston Road, Ketton

Perio Mill near Fotheringhay

Corby Road, Gretton

Cotterstock to A605 near Oundle

Flooding around Harringworth viaduct. Photo: John Herbert

Some roads are also affected by water running off nearby flooded fields.

The Met Office has warned there is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions with some closures.

The rain is forecast to stop at 6pm and after that dry conditions are expected.

‘We are living in fear of the rain’

Let us know of any flooded roads in the comments or by emailing maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.