Pigeons trapped in a former branch of Wilko have been released thanks to a determined trio.

Animal-lover Anna Wing-Sketch, RSPCA officer Justin Stubbs and building contractor Alex Rodway helped flush out the last of the birds which got into the Stamford High Street branch after the roof was damaged by trespassers.

The trickiest part of the operation was capturing the birds, which had numerous places to disappear to within the two-floor building.

Justin Stubbs' van parked outside Wilko on Wednesday

But by knocking down the lightweight ceiling tiles, the birds’ hiding places were revealed and Justin, a dab hand at catching all creatures great and small, was able to gather them up for assessment and eventual release.

Anna had thought there were only four adult pigeons trapped in the building, but they found two babies inside too, which the mother would have struggled to look after without different food sources and water.

Trapped since June, the birds have been fed by people pushing grain under the front door.

Anna Wing-Sketch with two baby pigeons rescued from Wilko

Justin Stubbs and Anna Wing-Sketch at Wilko

Anna said: “I’m so grateful to Alex for letting us into the building and to Justin for catching the birds and making sure they’ll be looked after.

“Pigeons aren’t my favourite animals, but they needed help and I’m glad we were able to give it.”

Anna said several passersby stopped to speak to her and Justin while they were in Wilko yesterday (Wednesday), and said they were relieved and grateful to see the pigeons being released.

The two squabs will be looked after

Four pigeons had evaded previous attempts to get birds out of the building

RSPCA officer Justin Stubbs inside Wilko

Old ceiling tiles needed to be knocked down to find the pigeons

The former Wilko will be gutted by Alex Rodway Builders and turned into two retail units.

The work is expected to be completed by Christmas.