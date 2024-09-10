Highways chiefs have released their latest updates on a series of roadworks taking place around the county.

Lincolnshire County Council’s September updates cover a variety of projects and their progress throughout August, including the latest images of some of the works.

Grantham has been hit with multiple roadworks, including in Market Place, Station Road and Dysart Road, recently leaving residents frustrated about traffic congestion throughout the town.

Lincolnshire County Council has released updates on Grantham's roadworks. Photos: LCC

Bus services have warned of delays and cancellations as schools restarted last week.

Lincolnshire County Council last week sent extra traffic management officers to the town to monitor daily traffic.

In its September newsletter, the council said Grantham Southern Relief Road project has reached significant milestones.

The Grantham Southern Relief Road. Photo: LCC

The Grantham Southern Relief Road aims to alleviate congestion, improve safety, and continues to progress.

In August, work on the east side of the site saw the backfilling of the east abutment and the construction of a crane platform.

These steps are crucial for advancing to the next phases of construction.

The Market Place. Photo: LCC

Looking ahead to September, the focus will be on completing the crane platform and access track behind the east abutment.

Additionally, reinforcement and shuttering for the east abutment ballast wall will commence, followed by the pouring of concrete.

Traffic restrictions remain in place around the B1174 Roundabout to ensure safe access for ongoing construction. No new traffic restrictions or closures are anticipated for September.

Dysart Road. Photo: LCC

Grantham Market Place redevelopment has progressed, with Market Place and Westgate reopening for the Bank Holiday.

South Kesteven District Council tidied pedestrian areas, removing vegetation and power washing slabs.

Laying of setts on Conduit Lane continued, with grouting and mastic applications, and bollards at the top of Butcher’s Row were replaced to facilitate deliveries.

The Station Approach works. Photo: LCC

September will see the completion of sett laying on Conduit Lane, including final grouting and mastic work.

Ongoing efforts will focus on vegetation removal and power washing, and addressing issues with ponding near the private access by Conduit Tea Rooms.

Conduit Lane will be reopened once the mortar has fully cured.

Current traffic restrictions include a soft closure on Conduit Lane, though access for the taxi rank is maintained. No new traffic restrictions are expected for September.

The Market Place project aims to enhance the area's functionality and aesthetics, with significant improvements underway.

On Dysart Road, August saw the successful mobilisation of the site and establishment of the site compound.

Traffic management was set up across the site, and excavation of the existing south side footpath from Barrowby Road to Ventnor Avenue was completed.

Additionally, new footway edgings, kerbing, and channel repairs were initiated, alongside drainage investigation and repairs.

The project aims to enhance Dysart Road’s footway and road conditions for better safety and functionality.

In September, work will continue on the south footway from Ventnor Avenue to Dexter Avenue and on surfacing at Dysart Road’s eastern end.

Ongoing activities will include further drainage repairs and continued kerbing and channel repairs.

Dysart Road is under a 24/7 westbound closure, with night-time carriageway reconstruction starting in October.

Alongside this, the Grantham Station Approach project commenced in August with the decommissioning of permanent traffic signals and the installation of temporary signals.

The project aims to enhance accessibility and functionality, with significant developments planned.

Traffic management measures included the closure of the slip road from Westgate to Wharf Road, removal of traffic signal poles from the main traffic island, and excavation of the island.

Pedestrian guardrails from the island were also removed.

In September, the focus will be on Phase One of the Westgate/Wharf Road traffic island and its surroundings.

Work will include installing traffic signal ducting, new kerbing, trimming the sub-base, and laying tactile paving.

Sign posts, bollards, and ironworks on the island will be addressed, and the Westgate/Wharf Road footway will be cleaned. New binder and surface courses will also be laid.

Ongoing traffic restrictions include lane closures on Westgate, closure of the A52 slip road, and reduced access on Wharf Road.

Diversions use Sankt Augustin Way and the B1174.

Upcoming restrictions, from late September to mid-October, will involve a full closure of Station Road West from the private car park south of residential dwellings to the junction.

Access to premises will be maintained, but Grantham Railway Station will be inaccessible from Westgate or Wharf Road. Diversions will use Wharf Road, London Road, and Station Road East.