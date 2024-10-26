In the run-up to the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

Businesses from across the area will come together at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 22, to celebrate the best of what Grantham has to offer.

This year's finalists for 10 categories have now been revealed for the event, sponsored by Pentangle and Enva.

The finalists in the Business Innovation category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Business Innovation category, sponsored by South Kesteven District Council. Look out for other finalists over the coming weeks.

Going head-to-head for the trophy are Farrow Friends, Harlaxton Engineering Services Limited and Mark Bates Limited.

Farrow Friends helps elderly people stay independent and in their own homes.

Lauren Mann, from Farrow Friends, said: “To have to been recognised for the work we do really means so much. Our aim is to provide the best quality home help, support and befriending that we can to the elderly people in our community - it's something that is not always easy, but is always incredibly rewarding.”

Harlaxton Engineering Services Limited in Marston is a family run, multi-utility installation business which comes with lots of challenges, ensuring the firm has an innovative approach to business according to Cherelle Tooley from the firm.

She said: “We love a challenge! One of our current projects is to reduce our carbon footprint by being one of the first UK businesses to successfully produce all green hydrogen which, in turn, we can use as energy for our offices and hopefully in the future, move to using this in our fleet of vehicles. We already mainly use solar power and this new project should boost the energy input for the winter months.

“We identified there is an ever-growing skills gap within the industry. We have always been very proactive with training and have now created a bespoke training school within Harlaxton. We currently have numerous apprentices among the business and hope to start taking external candidates soon.”

Mark Bates Limited specialises in delivering bespoke insurance solutions tailored to individuals with disabilities and specific needs.

Alex Wade, managing director, said: “We are proud to have been in business for 30 years this year and the awards will mean a lot to us and the staff who have worked so hard through the good times and the bad to get us to where we are today.”

An overall winner on the night will also be handed the Judge’s Prestige Award.

