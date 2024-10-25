In the run-up to the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

Businesses from across the area will come together at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 22, to celebrate the best of what Grantham has to offer.

This year's finalists for 10 categories have now been revealed for the event, sponsored by Pentangle and Enva.

The finalists in the Employee of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Employee of the Year category. Look out for other finalists over the coming weeks.

Going head-to-head for the trophy are Abi Wainwright, of National Bereavement Advice Service and Lee Carratt, of Belton Park Golf Club.

The National Bereavement Advice Service aims to provide practical support and advice following the death of a loved one. From the initial moments after a death, through the necessary legal and financial processes and onto the grieving journey, the service is there to help.

Abi Wainwright, of the National Bereavement Advice Service, is a finalist in the Employee of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Abi Wainwright, of the National Bereavement Advice Service, is a finalist in the Employee of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Matt Wainwright, from the service, said: “We are delighted that Abi Wainwright has been made a finalist in the Employee of the Year for her hard work and care for loved ones at a low part of their lives, she shows passion and determination as well as listening and guiding them through the process.”

Lee Carratt is the course manager at Belton Park Golf Club.

Lee Carratt, of Belton Park Golf Course, is a finalist in the Employee of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

He said he was “incredibly honoured” to be shortlisted, saying it was a “huge privilege to be recognised for my efforts alongside so many talented individuals and businesses”.

He said: “In my role, I’ve always been passionate about delivering outstanding results through teamwork, dedication, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Lee Carratt, of Belton Park Golf Course, is a finalist in the Employee of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

“Maintaining an exceptional golf course and consistently striving for excellence are key values I uphold every day, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a fantastic golf club with rich ties to the local community, and one that brings people from all over to Grantham to play golf.”

The other categories are: Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd), Apprentice of the Year category, sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics, Businessperson of the Year, Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by PVS Media), Business Innovation (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council), Business of the Year (sponsored by Downtown), Businessperson of the Year, Customer Care, Environmental Champion (sponsored by Enva), John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year, Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics).

An overall winner on the night will also be handed the Judge’s Prestige Award.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsors Pentangle and Enva, category sponsors Enva, Downtown, PVS Media, South Kesteven District Council and Specialist Engineering Plastics, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Lister, entertainment sponsor Grantham College, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering and table sponsor Belvoir Grantham.