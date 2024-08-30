In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024, we are introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 27, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Large Business of the Year category, sponsored by Chattertons. Look out for other finalists over the coming weeks.

The Mercury Business Award sponsors (correct as of August 5, 2024)

Going head to head will be Connections Legal Management (Ketton), MorePeople (Stamford) and Retail Data Partnership (Essendine).

CLM is a finalist in the Large Business of the Year category in the Mercury Business Year

Connections Legal Management, better known as CLM, is a firm dedicated to land rights and specialising in the consenting of electric and gas connections for developments of all sizes.

The firm celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and the team said “winning this award would mark a significant milestone for us all”.

“Reflecting on our achievements over the past decade fills us with immense pride, and being part of this award category is certainly a testament to our legacy. We love attending the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, and our team is eager to participate, knowing how exciting the awards evening is.”

MorePeople is a finalist in the Large Business of the Year category in the Mercury Business Year

MorePeople in Stamford is a specialist recruitment business providing permanent and interim solutions for the horticultural and food sector. The firm is hoping to defend the title it won last year.

Marketing manager Natalie Smith said: “We're so happy to be finalists for Large Business of the Year award again! As a growing business we're always striving to bring in new initiatives, provide a great place to work in Stamford and find new ways to be involved with the local area and to be recognised for this is brilliant.

“The team are looking forward to another great evening hosted by the Mercury Business Awards and we wish all finalists the best of luck!”

Some of the Retail Data Partnership team at Essendine

Retail Data Partnership runs the country’s leading electronic point of sale system ShopMate, designed to make pricing and promotions easier for convenience stores, from its environmentally-friendly offices in Essendine.

Bryony Watson, from the firm said: “Retail Data Partnership takes great care to make a positive difference – towards our employees, retailer customers and partners as well as our local community and the environment so it is fantastic to have been recognised as a leading local business."

The firm is also shortlisted in the Environmental Champion category.

The other categories are: Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech); Best Independent Retailer (sponsored by Hegarty); Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College); Best Social Enterprise (judged by Richard Olsen); Team of the Year (sponsored by PVS Media), Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Quibble); Environmental Champion (judged by Lincolnshire County Council); Customer Care (sponsored by Thetford Farm Estate), Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) and Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons).

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be bought from tinyurl.com/MercuryBusinessAwards2024

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors Alltech, Chattertons, South Kesteven District Council, Stamford College, Quibble and Thetford Farm Estate, and drinks reception sponsor and host Rutland Hall Hotel, event programme sponsor Moore Thompson and video production company PVS Media.