The arrival of new businesses brings fresh hope to a Grade II listed shopping centre that has been regarded as a ‘dead space’ for several years.

The George Shopping Centre in Grantham’s High Street - which dates back to the 1600s - once stood tall as a hotel that attracted some notable figures such as Charles Dickens.

Then in the 1990s, it was turned into a shopping centre with 40 retail units over two floors, six office suites, storage unit and car parking for 41 vehicles.

The George shopping Centre in Grantham

Since becoming a shopping centre, the historic building has seen a number of businesses come and go, and residents have said that the building ‘should have been left as it was’.

However, in the last few months several new businesses have found a home in the George, prompting more residents to visit the centre.

Businesses that have recently moved in include: The Reading Room, Cameron’s Crafts, Funky Soap and Party Planet - four very different businesses each aiming to offer something new to the people of Grantham.

We asked the business owners why they chose the George Centre to set up their business and why they believe it is so important to support this Grantham landmark.

Laura van Boven opened The Reading Room in early February, an independent bookshop that caters for all ages.

Laura van Boven outside The Reading Room, opening in February 2025.

She moved into the centre as she wanted to be in a prominent town centre location.

Laura said: “When I was looking for openings in the high street I saw this come up and thought it would be great to be part of a historic building.”

Since opening, she said business has been “amazing”.

She added: “It has been really busy and well received by people.

“Customers have given me really good feedback and said they are also glad to have a bookshop in Grantham again after so many years.”

Laura has also been surprised with how busy it has been.

She said: “The centre has got a bit of a reputation for being a dead space but it’s nice to see new businesses coming in.”

Laura says it is important for people to support the centre: “It’s about supporting local people and supporting independent businesses.”

She added: “Most people in here [the shopping centre] live in Grantham and I just think it is important to make the effort to support these people who are trying to do something to make the town better.”

Robert and Kerry Cameron opened Cameron’s Crafts at the start of February, offering handmade gifts such as cups, bottles, bags, hats and t-shirts.

Robert Cameron (left) and Kerry Cameron (right) outside the new shop

Kerry created her own decorations for her Halloween-inspired wedding and decided from there, she wanted to turn it into a business.

They chose the centre as a location for the business for practicality, but also because of its heritage.

Robert and Kerry Cameron, owner of Cameron's Crafts.

Robert said: “In all honesty it was a very reasonable rent.

“However, I do have some very fond memories of what it used to be like 20 odd years ago.

“It was a very good building but since covid, with a lot of businesses moving out, it has taken a downturn.

“But I do have faith it is going to come back. It is a shame it has ended up this way.”

Kerry, who also grew up in Grantham, said: “It’s such a lovely centre, it’s just a shame it is now used mostly as a walkthrough by people.”

The pair have seen a steady rise in people starting to visit the centre again, even if it is just to pass by.

Robert added: “We have received some really good feedback since we opened.

“There are still quiet days and as a result, we have decided not to open on Sundays and Mondays.

“But week on week, I believe there has been an improvement on the amount of people coming in here and the centre.”

As a teenager, Robert remembers the centre being so busy that “you could not move with the amount of people in here”.

He added: “I remember what it was like and what it could be like again.”

Just opposite Cameron’s Crafts is Funky Soaps, run by Karen, Mike and Simon Cotton.

Karen Cotton with Grantham Town Council ambassador Coun Charmaine Morgan (Ind). Photo: Supplied

The family-owned business opened at the end of January, selling handmade bath products.

The venture all began back in 2017, when son Simon sold soaps and bath bombs at Leicester Market.

A family-run soap business has opened a new shop in Grantham’s George Centre. Photo: Funky Soap

The family then opened a shop which closed during the pandemic. They then moved back to market stalls before opening the Grantham shop.

Karen said the family had been looking for a premises for a while, but when a lot at the George Centre came up, they jumped at the chance.

Handmade soaps, bath bombs, and wax melts now available at new town centre shop. Photo: Funky Soap

She said: “We have had a really good reaction from the public since we opened.

“We are not from Grantham, but it is nice to get people into the George Centre.

“The more businesses that open, the better it will be.”

Just as the other shop owners have said, Karen says it is important for the people of Grantham to support a local business.

She added: “It’s very important that people come in and support people.

“It’s a nice shopping centre to be in, it’s just a shame it has this bad reputation.”

The latest business to open is Party Planet, a children’s play centre that was opened by mother and daughter Dominika Henka-Dabek and Joanna Lapok in mid-February.

Mother and daughter Joanna Alpok (left) and Dominika Henka-Davek (right).

Dominika, a mother of two daughters, was trying to find somewhere her children could go, so she and her mum decided to open the centre.

They chose the centre as a convenient location for several reasons.

Dominika said: “First of all there is security there and it’s really good for us because it is big and has storage at the back.

A look inside Party Planet.

“There are also lots of places where we can hide decorations, as well as a kitchen so we can provide tea and coffee to the parents.”

It has been non-stop for the mother and daughter duo since opening.

Dominika added: “Two weeks ago, there was a time we didn’t even get a proper break from opening time until closing time.”

The centre officially opened on Sunday, February 16

Dominika believes the more people that start to use the centre again, the more businesses will be encouraged to open there.

She said: “It’s really good to support new businesses, however with the George Centre, it has been empty for a really long time.

“People who were thinking about opening a business may have thought the George was quite empty because rent was expensive or something was wrong.

“But when they see new businesses opening and doing well, others may think ‘let’s open there as well’.”

In the last 10 years, the centre has been put on the market five times.

The first of these sales was in October 2015 when it sold for £1.9 million, followed by a sale in May that same year for £2.79 million.

It then sold for just over £1 million in 2017, just over £1 million also in 2020 and then put on the market again last year for £1.55 million.

It is unknown whether the centre was sold in 2024, as it was due to be up for auction by Bond Wolfe in May, but the lot was pulled out.

In 2022, plans were also approved by South Kesteven District Council to remove the building’s glazed roof from the internal courtyard to make way for potential flats over the existing centre.

Applicants Crystal Investment Group told LincsOnline in 2022 that the approval of the plans would “further the lifespan” of the centre.

It is also unknown the progress on these plans.

South Kesteven District Council says it is working with retailers in the centre for it to reach its full potential.

An SKDC spokesperson said: “We recognise the immense potential the George Centre has as one of the focal points of Grantham town centre.

“To help achieve this, SKDC is working with the current owners and with individual retailers within the complex to further enhance the use, and types of us, of the indoor public for the benefit of all sections of visitors.

“Our shared vision would be for people to dwell and enjoy the interior, as well as visit the new businesses and established firms who have taken the positive decision to establish a presence there.

“SKDC is looking forward to continuing this mutually beneficial dialogue, which also includes advice and input about the fabric of the building, which is so important geographically to the town.”

What retailers would you like to see in the George Centre? Email your views to: news@lincsonline.co.uk