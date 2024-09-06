In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024, we are introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 27, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College).

Going head to head will be Art Pop-Up, of Stamford, Cell Regeneration Ltd of Tinwell and Pocket Sergeant (formerly of Market Deeping).

Art Pop-Up aims to bring people together through creative activities, including free workshops, events and outreach programmes, making sure everyone can join in.

Creative producer Rose Croft will be attending on the night with founder Sam Roddan.

Art Pop-Up is a finalist in the Business Innovation category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

Rose said: "We're very excited to have been selected as finalists in the awards again this year.

“For us innovation is an everyday methodology as we work out how best to support and inspire our community. We're particularly proud of the impact we have here locally and also that a number of our ideas are now being utilised by other arts organisations and communities further afield to improve outreach and social cohesion through creative engagement."

Cell Regeneration is a finalist in the Business Innovation category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

Liz Clare, the co-founder and managing director of Cell Regeneration, said the firm’s “innovative pursuits are always driven by our commitment to ensure our patients receive the best and most effective treatment possible”.

She said: “We strive to make the patient journey straightforward, comfortable, and, importantly, accessible. On the other hand, the healthcare professionals who purchase our devices are not merely buying medical equipment; they are investing in an innovative approach to healthcare which is led by example by our own physiotherapy clinic in Tinwell.

“To gain recognition for our ongoing efforts is both wonderful and flattering. We’re proud to be nominated and even more so to stand alongside the other nominees.”

Pocket Sergeant was created by former police officer Paul Cooper to put all the information police officers need to do their job in one place.

Pocket Sergeant is a finalist in the Small Business of the Year at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

He has since launched an app called Misper to help find missing people.

The firm is also shortlisted in the Small Business of the Year category.

The other categories are: Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech); Best Independent Retailer (sponsored by Hegarty); Best Social Enterprise (judged by Richard Olsen); Team of the Year (sponsored by PVS Media), Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Quibble); Environmental Champion (judged by Lincolnshire County Council); Customer Care (sponsored by Thetford Farm Estate), Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) and , Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons).

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be bought from tinyurl.com/MercuryBusinessAwards2024

The Mercury Business Award sponsors (correct as of August 5, 2024)

