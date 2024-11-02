In the run-up to the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024, we are introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

Businesses from across the area will come together at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 22, to celebrate the best of what Grantham has to offer.

This year's finalists for 10 categories have now been revealed for the event, sponsored by Pentangle and Enva.

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Environmental Champion category, sponsored by Enva. Look out for other finalists over the coming weeks.

Going head-to-head for the trophy are Andy's Man and Van, Harlaxton Engineering Services and Vale Clearances, all based in Grantham.

Andrew Harrison established Andy’s Man and Van in October 2020 after he won a van in a raffle and says the business has continued to grow since.

He carries out house clearances, deliveries and is a fully licensed waste carrier and says he has donated furniture from house clearances “helping hundreds of families in need”.

“I am overwhelmed with bring a finalist,”said Andy. “I think it will be a big help to the company if I win this award.”

Harlaxton Engineering Services Limited in Marston is a family run, multi-utility installation business which comes with lots of challenges, ensuring the firm has an innovative approach to business according to Cherelle Tooley from the firm.

She said: “We love a challenge! One of our current projects is to reduce our carbon footprint by being one of the first UK businesses to successfully produce all green hydrogen which, in turn, we can use as energy for our offices and hopefully in the future, move to using this in our fleet of vehicles. We already mainly use solar power and this new project should boost the energy input for the winter months.

“We identified there is an ever-growing skills gap within the industry. We have always been very proactive with training and have now created a bespoke training school within Harlaxton. We currently have numerous apprentices among the business and hope to start taking external candidates soon.”

Vale Clearances won the Environmental Champion at last year’s awards and director Chris Spibey is hoping to replicate that success.

“Sustainability and community remains at the core of everything we do, so being recognised for our ongoing efforts to reduce waste and support our local community is a privilege. We’re excited to attend the awards evening again and we're looking forward to celebrating with other inspiring businesses making a positive impact in Grantham and the surrounding areas,” said Chris.

The company has a zero-landfill policy and community initiatives which have expanded over the last 12 months. Vale Clearances specialises in removals and property clearances both domestically and commercially.

The other categories are: Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd), Apprentice of the Year category, sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics, Businessperson of the Year, Employee of the Year, Business Innovation (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council), Business of the Year (sponsored by Downtown), Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by PVS Media), Business of the Year (sponsored by Downtown), Businessperson of the Year, Customer Care, John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year, Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics).

An overall winner on the night will also be handed the Judge’s Prestige Award.

