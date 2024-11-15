In the run-up to the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024, we are introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

Businesses from across the area will come together at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 22, to celebrate the best of what Grantham has to offer.

This year's finalists for 10 categories have now been revealed for the event, sponsored by Pentangle and Enva.

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Customer Care category.

The finalists are Inara Systems, Prime Therapy Clinic and MD Jewellers Limited.

Inara Systems is an IT solutions and managed services provider, which has been based on Alma Park in Grantham for the past 11 years.

John Youens from the firm said staff liaise with the customer at every stage of the process, as well as being responsible and accountable.

He said: “Great customer service is firstly about understanding the customer and their business. IT services, like any B2B service, is not a one-size-fits-all.

“We take time to understand how the customer works, the needs of their business, their budget and their timescales as well as their plans for the future.

“We attended the awards evening last year and were struck by how positive the awards experience was for the finalists. We may not have the exciting, high profile stories of some other entrants, but IT services are a vital underpinning tool for all businesses.”

Prime Therapy Clinic takes a holistic approach to helping people with musculoskeletal pain.

Mark Jessop, a chiropractor from the firm said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted in the Customer Care category for the Grantham Business Awards, and are really excited for the ceremony at Arena UK in November. It’s a fantastic opportunity to come together with other local businesses, and being recognised for our commitment to customer care is a huge honour for us and testament to the hard work of our team.”

He said the clinic aims to “treat each person as an individual and go beyond just addressing their symptoms” adding: “Our goal is to help patients truly understand their condition, empowering them with education and advice so they can take control of their health.”

“On the night, I’ll be bringing along some of our team members who have been instrumental in delivering the high standard of care we’re known for. We’re all looking forward to celebrating alongside other fantastic local businesses,” added Mark.

James Rudge is managing director of MD Jewellers. He said the Journal awards would be the “biggest MD team event to date”.

“As with all retail businesses we are nothing without our customers, they are everything and we cherish ours. We have always endeavoured to be compassionate, professional and unrivalled when it comes to how we approach our customer services.

“ Being shortlisted for this award is hopefully a sign we are doing things in line with what we have always planned.”

The other categories are: Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd), Apprentice of the Year category, sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics, Businessperson of the Year, Employee of the Year, Business Innovation (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council), Environmental Champion category, (sponsored by Enva), Business of the Year (sponsored by Downtown), Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by PVS Media), Business of the Year (sponsored by Downtown), John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year category, Businessperson of the Year, Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics).

An overall winner on the night will also be handed the Judge’s Prestige Award.

