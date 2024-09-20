In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024, we are introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 27, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech). The other finalists have been featured recently.

Going head to head will be Devos Dance and Drama, Eastaway Property and RS Mobile Services, all based in Stamford.

Chloe Devos opened Devos Dance and Drama in West Street, Stamford, and she says the firm goes “above and beyond” for students and their families.

Devos Dance and Drama is a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

“We are beyond excited to be shortlisted in this category. This is a reflection of how much we have grown alongside the fantastic performing arts education we are providing,” said Chloe..

“We create a nurturing environment for children to thrive and grow in confidence, whilst building lifelong friendships.

“We are truly a community and very appreciative to be recognised for our hard work and passion so quickly.”

RS Services is a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

RS Mobile Services, is a mobile mechanic service dedicated to providing convenient and reliable car repair and maintenance directly at our customers’ locations.

Owner Sam Ferries said: “By offering flexible scheduling and on-site services, we save our customers time and hassle, ensuring their vehicles are in top condition without the need to visit a traditional garage. Our commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction has driven our growth and helped build a loyal client base.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted in our category for the Mercury Awards. It’s an incredible honour to be recognised among so many diverse and talented businesses. This nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication that has gone into building our company.”

Eastaway Property is a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

Eastaway Property Services based in Broad Street, Stamford, provides premium estate agency services and has been running for seven months,

Kimbly Mackman from the firm said in that time the firm had become the “number one agent” on Rightmove for property listing views and had listed Stamford’s second most expensive property to “ever” come on the market at £4 million.

“As a service business our success relies on our ability to deliver the service we provide in line with client expectations, and, where possible exceed those expectations by delivering the best service we can at every opportunity,” she said.

“We are passionate about delivering a first-class experience to our clients, transforming the way estate agency services are delivered by providing a premium service as standard.“

The other categories are: Best Independent Retailer category (sponsored by Hegarty), Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College); Team of the Year (sponsored by PVS Media), Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Quibble); Environmental Champion (judged by Lincolnshire County Council); Customer Care (sponsored by Thetford Farm Estate), Best Social Enterprise category, judged by Richard Olsen), Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) and Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons).

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be bought from tinyurl.com/MercuryBusinessAwards2024

The Mercury Business Award sponsors (correct as of August 5, 2024)

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors Alltech, Chattertons, South Kesteven District Council, Stamford College, Quibble and Thetford Farm Estate, and drinks reception sponsor and host Rutland Hall Hotel, event programme sponsor Moore Thompson and video production company PVS Media.