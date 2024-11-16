In the run-up to the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024, we are introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

Businesses from across the area will come together at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 22, to celebrate the best of what Grantham has to offer.

This year's finalists for 10 categories have now been revealed for the event, sponsored by Pentangle and Enva.

Grantham Journal Business Awards sponsors

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Social Enterprise category ( sponsored by PVS Media).

The finalists are Be The Silver Lining, BHive - South Lincolnshire Blind Society and Outwood C.I.C.

Be the Silver Lining involves volunteers spending time and sharing a coffee with a lonely elderly person, based in Grantham.

Lauren Mann, founder of Be the Silver Lining.

Lauren Mann, who runs the service, said it is a “incredibly exciting achievement” for the service to be nominated for an award.

She said: “We make it our mission to prevent loneliness within the community with the simple action of volunteering to share a cup of coffee or tea with a lonely person of the older generation.

“By doing this, our volunteers achieve a huge sense of reward, wellbeing, and aid to alleviate the loneliness within our community, something which is a huge problem.

“For a relatively new social enterprise to have made the finals of this category this year is something I couldn’t be prouder of.”

BEHIVE - South Lincolnshire Blind Society is a Grantham-based charity that provides support for for mental health, dementia, for blind people and other services.

A dementia cafe, run at the BHive Community Hub in Grantham.

Chief executive Susan Swinburn said: “We empower individuals, save lives, build community cohesion, build community assets and supports all aspects of the community.

“We have successfully established Grantham’s new local radio station, support hundreds of vulnerable people each week to stay healthy and connected in their local community utilising the skills and time of volunteers.”

Outwood C.I.C is a project that aims to improve wellbeing through creativity, community connection and woodwork.

People hard at work in the Outwood sessions.

Founder Simon Kieffer said: “We aim to reclaim, repurpose and reimagine reclaimed wood donated from the local area.

“The project is open to everyone. We support those who may be experiencing social isolation, low self-esteem, loneliness and a loss of sense of purpose.

“All people can come and learn or share their woodwork skills with others and make items that they can keep or can be sold to support the project.”

The other categories are: Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd), Apprentice of the Year category, sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics, Businessperson of the Year, Employee of the Year, Business Innovation (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council), Environmental Champion category, (sponsored by Enva), Business of the Year (sponsored by Downtown), Customer Care, Business of the Year (sponsored by Downtown), John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year category, Businessperson of the Year, Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics).

An overall winner on the night will also be handed the Judge’s Prestige Award.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsors Pentangle and Enva, category sponsors Enva, Downtown, PVS Media, South Kesteven District Council and Specialist Engineering Plastics, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Lister, entertainment sponsor Grantham College, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering and table sponsor Belvoir Grantham